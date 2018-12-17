India vs Australia: Indian fans expect early wickets on Day 4 of 2nd Test

The second cricket Test match between India and Australia is ongoing in Perth, Australia, and Indian fans are hopeful of team's win. Today is Day 4 and Indian fans are expecting early wickets of Australian team, and hope that Indian bowlers limit the Australian batsmen under 250 runs. Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul and Usman Khawaja's resistance with the bat ensured Australia stayed on top on Day 3 of the second Test in Perth despite a century by Virat Kohli.