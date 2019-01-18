India vs Australia: India wins series, Virat Kohli showers praises on Dhoni

India won the One Day International (ODI) series against Australia by 2-1 with MS Dhoni's spectacular innings that anchored Indian team to the victory in the final match. Skipper Virat Kohli praised him for his match winning efforts. "As a team we are very happy for MS, that he is amongst the runs, people say a lot of things", said Kohli. "As an individual we know that there is no one more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni", he added. MS Dhoni was also awarded Man of The Series for his three consecutive half centuries in the series.