India vs Australia: India Squad Announced For Last 2 ODIs, KL Rahul, Axar Patel Return

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the Indian Cricket Team for the last two One Day International’s of the ongoing five-match series against Australia and Virat Kohli will continue to lead Team India.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan, who could not be with the team due to his wife’s surgery in London, while Axar Patel, who got injured just before the opening match of the series, has been declared fit and the left-arm spinner comes in place of the fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

India have already clinched the series 3-0 and they will aim to whitewash Australia by winning the remaining two ODI’s. It is India’s sixth consecutive bilateral ODI series win.

Also, the series win has helped India in becoming the numero uno team in the 50-overs format as they replaced South Africa at the top of ODI ranking table by taking their tally to 120 points, one more than the Proteas.

The last two ODI’s will be played at Bengaluru and Nagpur on 28th September and 1st October respectively.

The team for last two ODIs is as follows:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel.