India vs Australia: India focusing on bowling attack to win the 3rd Test, says Bumrah
India gained a lead of 346 runs at the end of Day 3 in the Third Test match against Australia in Melbourne; however, India lost five wickets in a quick succession in the second innings. Top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said, "We will try to put as much runs possible on the board and we are banking on our bowlers to defend the total". India won the first Test match and Australia won the second Test match in Perth.