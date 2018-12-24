India vs Australia: It's important to stay in present and give your best, says Ajinkya Rahane

The third test of the four match-series between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from December 26, with the series levelled at 1-1. This long format match will be the team's last assignment for six months. Indian Cricket Team's Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "I am really happy and excited about this test match. We had our chances in Perth but I think it's important to stay in the present and give our best in next game which will be starting from December 26. I think Rohit Sharma is fit because he batted yesterday in the net and he is looking really good." "I am actually an attacking batsman but definitely needs visualisation, and reading the overall situation", he added.