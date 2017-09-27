India vs Australia: Hosts Clicking in All Departments, Visitors in Some, Says Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey rediscovered some of his batting form in India's third ODI against Australia in Indore after two forgettable outings and believes India have ticked all the boxes while taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Delhi: Manish Pandey rediscovered some of his batting form in India’s third ODI against Australia in Indore after two forgettable outings and believes the hosts have ticked all the boxes while taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Pandey played a crucial knock of 36 not out in partnership with Man-of-the-Match Hardik Pandya (78) to help India chase down Australia’s 293/6 to complete their third win on the trot.

The hosts won the first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs (D/L) and second by 50 runs before winning the series at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

“I think they are doing really well, but some of the things are not clicking for them. Their top-order is getting runs, but their middle-order is not among runs,” Pandey said ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“But in our team, we are clicking in all the departments and we want to focus on that only because everything is falling in our place” he added.

Pandey scored a duck and three in his first two innings in the series but is working hard to cement his place in India’s limited-overs set-up.

“Definitely, there is pressure and I would like to play more games and win matches for India. I am here to stay longest and for that I am doing the hard work to try and find a place for me in the playing XI,” he said.