India vs Australia: Healthy sledging is part of game, feel Players

The second Test match between India and Australia turned exciting on Day 4. Sledging followed and verbal spat ensued between two captains due to heat of the match. Indian pacer Mohammad Shami said, sledging is fine in interesting matches. Australian spearhead bowler Josh Hazlewood said "Indian team was frustrated when Tim Paine was scoring runs quickly, due to that I guess Virat Kohli reacted". "It happens just in the heat of the moment and it is not personal", he added. On the performance front, India stands at 11/5 and needs to chase the total of 283 to win the second Test.