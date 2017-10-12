India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Shows His Superb Accuracy in The Nets

The series is locked at 1-1 and India will want to give everything to achieve a victory in the game to close out another successful campaign.

New Delhi: The Indian team will take on Australia in the last T20 international of the three-match series on Friday. The series is locked at 1-1 and India will want to give everything to achieve a victory in the game to close out another successful campaign. They had earlier won the ODI series against Australia by a margin of 4-1.

One man who will be key in this game is all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has improved out of sight with both bat and ball. While he has become ultra-aggressive with the bat, his pace as a bowler has found a new gear. And it is not just pace but accuracy too. Watch how he nails it in the nets ahead of the third T20 game.

How is that for accuracy from @hardikpandya7? Was asked to target the marker and he nails it. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/RaQRcu9Gek — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2017





The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss may play a crucial part as dew has been an important factor in the first two matches. Both teams may look to eventually chase.

India will next play New Zealand where they will play three ODIs and three T20s. While India are ranked number one in Test and ODI cricket, their ranking is only number five in the T20s. The four important upcoming T20 matches in the home season will give them a chance to improve on that.