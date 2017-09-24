India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya's all-round show shapes hosts' series win; Aaron Finch's ton goes in vain

>Indore: India hammered Australia by five wickets on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to clinch the ODI series and grab the No 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.
Hardik Pandya came up with a sublime all-round performance, sending back David Warner when he was starting to look menacing, while pounding the visitors' bowling attack for a 72-ball 78. It was a performance that brought him the Man of the Match award. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane also played their parts to a T.
Chasing 294 for a win, India overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare in front of a packed crowd to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead.
Openers Rohit (71) and Rahane (70) set the platform for the win with their 131-run partnership while Pandya steered the side to victory with his crucial knock.
Australia opener Aaron Finch's fluent century came to a nought due to self-destructive batting by Australia in the last 10 overs.
Finch, playing his first game of the series, had placed Australia at a commanding 232 for two in 40 overs with his 124-run innings but they lost plot after that.
When they could have gone for a kill and a score in the vicinity of 350, all Australia could manage was just 59 runs and lost four wickets to settle for 293 for six.
India faced a few anxious moments in their run chase after losing the set openers along with captain Virat Kohli (28) and Kedar Jadhav (2) but Pandya, who had played crucial role in India's win in the series-opener in Chennai, ensured there were no more hiccups.
He kept Australia under pressure with his confident batting as he not only rotated the strike comfortably but also smacked four sixes off Ashton Agar to keep the run rate under control.
Pandya found a good partner in Manish Pandey (36) as they went about their business calmly and shared a 78-run stand for the fifth wicket.
The win meant that India have maintained their unbeaten run in Indore and have now recorded sixth consecutive ODI series win since June 2016.
India, already No 1 in the Test format, replaced South Africa at the top of ODI ranking table by taking their tally to 120 points, one more than the Proteas.
Rohit subdued Australia with his punishing knock on a flat track, which had nothing for the bowlers. His knock was studded with six fours and four sixes.
Hitting sixes was no big deal for Rohit, who smashed the Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson with equal ease.
He raised his fifty with a six off left-arm spinner Agar. Rahane kept rotating strike and also hit Marcus Stoinis for three boundaries in a single over.
Rohit was dropped on 67 by stumper Peter Handscomb off Cummins but could not make full use of the chance and soon miscued one from Coulter-Nile to be caught by Hilton Cartwright at deep mid-wicket.
Cummins ended Rahane's innings by trapping him LBW to bring two new batsmen " skipper Kohli and Pandya " to the crease.
India were cruising at that stage but quick dismissals of Kohli and Jadhav infused some life into the match.
Earlier, exploiting a flat Holkar track, Finch added 70 runs for the opening wicket with Warner and raised a 154-run partnership with captain Steve Smith (63) for the second wicket.
Indian bowlers, who were largely ineffective till the dismissal of Finch, began to dictate terms towards the end.
Smith and Glenn Maxwell (5) frittered away a brilliant opportunity to keep the series alive.
Making an instant impact in his first game of the series, Finch responded to the SOS call from the visitors with a classy knock after skipper Smith won the toss and elected to bat.
Finch, who replaced young Cartright after recovering from a calf injury, decorated his eighth ODI century with 12 fours and five sixes.
His footwork was impeccable and he rendered the stock balls of both the spinners ineffective, hitting four of his five sixes on 'googlies'.
A docile pitch to deal with, Indian bowlers hardly troubled the Australians as wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/75) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/54) largely remained ineffective.
Finch's dominance against Yadav was clear from the fact that he creamed 41 runs from 26 balls he faced from the Chinaman.
However, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the last 10 overs of the game. It all started in the last ball of the 38th over when Finch lofted Yadav to Jadhav at deep-midwicket.
Yadav saw the back of Smith, caught at long-off, while Chahal had Maxwell stumped.
Bumrah got rid of Travis Head (4) and Handscomb (3), leaving Australia in tatters. They could never get the fillip, which was there for them to take after a stupendous start even as Stoinis took the side close to 300-run mark with his unbeaten 27.
Here's how people reacted to India's thumping win in Indore, the series victory and the climb to No 1 in the ODI rankings:
Aussie lambs to the slaughter! Superb by India to win series already. Congrats @imVkohli, Team India, @RaviShastriOfc. Clean sweep beckons
" Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2017
Along with his players, Kohli too is growing into his role. And getting more lucid too by the day. Good to hear.
" Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2017
The batsmen might have finished it but the bowlers in the last 15 overs set it up brilliantly.
" Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2017
The sign of a good team is when players grow and play larger roles. Bhuvi and Bumrah have, the wrist spinners have and Pandya definitely has
" Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2017
Next generation won't believe that we used to make jokes on the legendary Hardik Pandya in 2016.
" SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 24, 2017
I am enjoying watching the development of Hardik Pandya as a cricketer. Ability not in question but growth in temperament admirable
" Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2017
Big win boys ????India vs australia well done team india @BCCI yet another top inn @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 nd @hardikpandya7 ??????????make it 5-0
" Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017
Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think.Era of Aussies producing top batsmans is over I feel.No quality https://t.co/kGcovxfJWR
" Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2017
Congratulations India on a wonderful series victory. Great 3 70's from Rohit, Rahane, Hardik. Comprehensive performance throughout #INDvAUS
" Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2017
9 wins in a row in ODI's & sealing the series in style.Congrats India on a complete performance.Brilliant from Hardik,Rohit,Ajinkya#IndvAus
" VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2017
Rohit Sharma in full flow is one of the most pleasing sites in world cricket. A treat to the eyes @ImRo45#INDvAUS
" Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 24, 2017
With PTI inputs