India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh pokes fun at visitors' struggles, asks ex-captain Michael Clarke to come out of retirement

After India clinching the series 3-0 Harbhajan Singh jokingly said that the current Australian side lacked "quality" and the era of producing top batsmen is over

>New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Australia's struggle in the ongoing One-day International (ODI) series against India, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday said the era of producing top class batsmen Down Under is over.

Currently trailing 0-3, the Steve Smith-led side has already lost the five-match series and are looking down the barrel.

Harbhajan felt that the current Australian side lacked "quality" and jokingly asked former Kangaroo skipper Michael Clarke to come out of his retirement to save the tourists.

"Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again. I think era of Aussies producing top batsmen is over. I feel no quality," Harbhajan tweeted.

In reply, Clarke admitted that the Kangaroos have a lot to work on if they are to give any fight to Virat Kohli's men in the remaining two ODIs. "I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box. Aussies have some work to do!," he said.

On Sunday, India thrashed the visitors by five wickets to claim a hattrick of series wins and are now eyeing a whitewash of Australia going into the final two ODIs in Bengaluru and Nagpur.