India vs Australia: The Green And Gold Brigade Has Now Lost 7 Straight T20 Games Against The Indian Team

Australia have now lost their last seven T20s against India. In fact, it has been more than five years that they won a T20 game against India.

New Delhi: The Australian team seems to be in a rut as far as T20s are concerned. They are ranked number seven in the world in the format and one statistic that will not give them any encouragement is their record in the T20s against India, who are themselves not a great T20 side with respect to rankings, placed at the fifth position.

Australia have now lost their last seven T20s against India. In fact, it has been more than five years that they won a T20 game against India.

This sequence of losses has also included a 3-0 drubbing that they received Down Under in early 2016. Currently, 1-0 down in the three-match series, watching the Australians has been an exercise considering that one has felt that more often than not on the ongoing tour to India, they have been plainly just going through the motions.

Australia had earlier lost the ODI series 4-1 on the current trip to India. As far as the T20s go, their entire pace attack which comprises of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, is out of scheme of things for the series. Steve Smith too is not taking part, making the team look listless and lost.