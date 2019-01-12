India vs Australia: Got to give respect to Australian bowlers, says Rohit Sharma on India's loss

Australia won the first One Day International match with comfortable 34 runs in Sydney today. Rohit Sharma was the only Indian batsman who tried to keep India in the match till last overs with his century. He said that Australian bowling attack was disciplined and it should be given respect. "We already lost three opening wickets and we needed a partnership but bowling was disciplined and I respect that", said Sharma. He also praised Jhye Richardson for his commendable bowling in the match. Australia now leads with 1-0 in three-match ODI series.