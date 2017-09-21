India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Imitates Virender Sehwag For Ashes Cricket Game

In the video, the Australian cricketer showcases his large variety of shots which included the cover drive, hook, pull, and his famous reverse sweep as well.

On September 17, Cricket Australia announced the release of a fully fledged Ashes cricket game in association with gaming studio Big Ant. The fully licensed game is expected to be released in November 2017 will consist of both the men's and women's Australian cricket teams. The game is all set to launch on popular gaming consoles like Playstation 4, Xbox One and also as a PC Game. For sports games, usually, developers try to capture the appearance and playing style of popular players. The movement is usually captured using motion-sensing camera and complex computer-generated graphics. It usually uses about 35 DSLR cameras that take about a million photos which are all put together using an algorithm to create a player’s in-game likeness.

Cricket Australia posted a video on YouTube recently which featured Australia's Glenn Maxwell who was present for recording his movements for the game. In the video, the Australian cricketer showcases his large variety of shots which included the cover drive, hook, pull, and his famous reverse sweep as well. After that, he starts having fun and starts imitating shots and habits of his teammates while playing. He imitates, Peter Handscomb and Australian captain Steve Smith. Maxwell Smith's defense and his famous pull shot as well. He was then asked by the studio producers to imitate a lot of world stars including Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, and Ravindra Jadeja. He also feels funny and thinks that he looks like 3CPO from Star Wars.

Watch Glenn Maxwell's video below

He obliged by mimicking all their famous shots - including Sehwag's cover drive, and Jadeja's famous sword celebration which the Indian star does after scoring a half-century or century. The game is yet to receive a license from other cricket boards, so far it has a licence from only Cricket Australia.

