India vs Australia: We gained confidence from 1st T20, says Shikhar Dhawan

Team India lost the opening T20 match against Australia in Brisbane today. With rains reducing the game play to 17 overs, India lost by just 4 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored a lightening quick 76 of just 42 balls. He said that overall batting performance of India was good. "It was a good game of cricket and both the teams played really well and we gained a lot of confidence with the match", said Dhawan during a press conference.