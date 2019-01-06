India Vs Australia: Fans hope of witnessing history at SCG

After Indian cricket team put up a massive total on the scoreboard in the first innings of 4th Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and declared at the score of 622/7, fans had already indicated confidence of its win in the match. On Saturday, Australia was 236/6 and trail India by 386 runs. Today is the fourth day of the last and final test match. Fans reached at SCG to witness the last test match. One of the cricket fans said, "I think today we are going to create a history here in Sydney and I am very much excited for the same. The other fan said, "Definitely we will be going to win this match and this is for the first time that Indian cricket team will win test series in Australia."