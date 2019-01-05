India Vs Australia: Fans gather outside Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of match

After Indian cricket team put up a massive total on the scoreboard in the first innings of 4th Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday and declared at the score of 622/7, fans have indicated confidence of its win in the match. Today is the third day of the fourth test match. Fans reached at SCG to witness the last test match. One of the cricket fans said, "India is in a dominant position and I feel it's going to be very hard for Australia to even draw the game". The other fan said, "Hopefully India will take tickets today and our bowlers will continue their attack."