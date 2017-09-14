India vs Australia: Ex-pacer Jason Gillespie warns Aussies against riling up Virat Kohli by sledging him

Jason Gillespie says the best way to put Virat Kohli under pressure is through disciplined bowling ahead of upcoming India vs Australia series.

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has sent out a warning to his country's touring party by advising them not to rile up Indian skipper Virat Kohli and has asked them to focus on disciplined bowling ahead of the five-match ODI series beginning on Sunday.

According to a report in Times of India, Gillespie has advised Steven Smith and Co to not sledge Virat Kolhi, and instead try to keep him quiet by taking him out of his comfort zone.

"I don't think Australia need to get into a verbal battle or get into staring competitions with (Virat) Kohli. The best way to put him under pressure is through disciplined bowling. I would like to see the Aussie quicks bowl bouncers throat-high to get him on the back foot, make him think about it. The follow-up ball remains the key," Gillespie was quoted as saying.

Jason Gillespie also lavished praise on India's pace battery, saying,"It appears to me that they have clear plans and are embracing the challenge of bowling on flat surfaces."

However, contrary to general conviction, Gillespie expects his countrymen to win the series, although he adds it will be a close series.

The former fast bowler, who played 71 Tests for Australia, also advocated for the inclusion of Adam Zampa in the playing XI.

The five-match ODI series between India and Australia starts on 17 September in Chennai, followed up by matches in Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru, and Nagpur. The series will be followed by a three-match T20 series. View More