India vs Australia: Debut 50 boosts Mayank Agarwal's morale

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for India and smashed 76 runs and broke the record of highest opening knock by Indian batsman in Australia. Agarwal expressed his feeling after the knock during the press conference. "It is a tremendous feeling to get a cap, and I will cherish the feeling all my life", said Mayank. "It wasn't easy but it was needed to be done", he added. India is in a strong situation 215/2 at the end of Day one of third Test against Australia in Melbourne.