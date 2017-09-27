India vs Australia: David Warner Says Australia Will Come Out Hard in Bengaluru ODI

ndia are sitting pretty with a 3-0 series-winning lead in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, but the visiting vice-captain David Warner said on Wednesday that his team will pull out all stops to script a turnaround.

New Delhi: India are sitting pretty with a 3-0 series-winning lead in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, but the visiting vice-captain David Warner said on Wednesday that his team will pull out all stops to script a turnaround and gain some winning momentum heading into The Ashes at home this November.

The two teams resume battle in the fourth ODI at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, and speaking to media on the eve of the match, Warner said “there is a lot of pride at stake”.

The two remaining ODIs in the five-match series will be followed by three T20 internationals.

“It is disappointing to lose the series already because we play for our country and that is what we enjoy doing and love doing. There is a lot of pride at stake,” the left-handed opener said.

“Obviously we have got three T20Is as well after this. We are looking at it. We have got to make the most from the remaining ODIs and T20 games and make a turnaround before going into the next series or tournament (The Ashes),” he added.

Steve Smith’s deputy admitted that the visitors couldn’t cope with the conditions in India this time around.

“On a personal front, it is my first ODI series in India. So coming here for the first time to play in ODIs with two new white balls would be different. The first two games were different,” Warner said.

He said conditions at the Eden Gardens, which received heavy rain leading up to the second ODI, were the toughest he’s ever faced in white-ball cricket.

“In Kolkata, the ball was swinging around, probably the toughest conditions I have faced from the white ball point of view. It swung a lot more than what it did in England. You adopt your game according to conditions.

“The last game (in Indore) was probably a game played in the traditional way. There the ball did not swing as much. The wicket was nice to bat on and I made most of it by getting in. So, that probably is a thing for me to reflect,” Warner said.

(With PTI Inputs)