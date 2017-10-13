India vs Australia: Should David Warner Captain Australia in Limited-overs Cricket?

New Delhi: David Warner seems to have given Australia a new lease of life on the ongoing Indian tour as ever since he has led the men in the Green and Gold, the Aussies have looked refreshed. Warner has good experience of captaining in India since he has been ultra-successful with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Warner has looked no less than Steve Smith whenever he has captained Australia. He had had energy, has been innovative and has led from the front. VVS Laxman on commentary suggested that he should be leading Australia in the shorter formats and Smith should be captain only in Test cricket.

It may actually work considering that several times on the current tour, Australia looked lost and listless in the ODIs when Smith was the man with the charge. After a Test tour to Bangladesh, he seemed slightly drained.

It could be that if Australia’s results do not improve in the shorter formats, then the selectors may be anyway forced to think about the change in leadership. For Smith of course, the Ashes remains the key. The result in the series may have a bearing on his captaincy going ahead, you never know.