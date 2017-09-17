India vs Australia: Chennai Welcomes ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni to Chepauk

On Sunday, Chennai fans got one more chance to witness Dhoni playing at the Chepauk, and they couldn’t control their excitement. Watch video

New Delhi: It’s a super Sunday for cricket fans in Chennai as Team India came out to face Australia in the opening ODI of the 5-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but the loudest cheers were reserved for MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) captain.

The game’s fans in Chennai have established a special bond with Dhoni over the years and the former India skipper too has acknowledged this relation time and again.

It was Indian Premier League and CSK that gave birth to this connection before the club was banned for two years due to corruption charges. The ban got over earlier this year, but CSK had to miss the last two IPL seasons because of it.

On Sunday, the fans got one more chance to witness Dhoni playing at the Chepauk, and they couldn’t control their excitement. Watch it here:





Recently, Dhoni made an appearance at the stadium during Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He was involved in a six-hitting challenge. It was memorable outing as Dhoni smashed three consecutive sixes and the fans loved it.

Meanwhile, CSK, which won two IPL titles (2010 and 2011) and two Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20) trophies (2010 and 2014) under Dhoni’s leadership, will return to IPL next year and fans will once again have an opportunity to welcome back their “Thala” (leader) to the Kings’ den.