India vs Australia: Bowlers ready to take up challenge in any condition, says Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday confidently said that the bowlers are ready to take up challenge. While praising his team, he also said that his bowlers are ready to perform in hard conditions. He said, "Conditions become hard for bowlers. They feel that they are at the peak of their skill levels. They are looking forward to this challenge and they are in a situation that however hard the conditions might be they are ready to perform in those conditions." The first test match between India and Australia will take place in Adelaide on December 6.