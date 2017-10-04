India vs Australia: Bilateral series should rise above 'friendlies'; dead rubbers must be eliminated

What pride did Australia salvage in their recently-concluded series against India, by winning the solitary ODI in Bangalore? When their captain Steve Smith came for the post-match interaction, he cut a desolate figure.

The Eden Gardens. A witness to many a surreal atmosphere, from the Hero Cup semi-final and final in 1993, to what perhaps was the greatest Test in the history of the game, played between India and Australia in 2001 and immortalised by VVS Laxman's 281, to indeed the World T20 in 2016. And a large part of the aura of the Eden Gardens is because of the passionate fans who have never been too far from expressing their emotions. Fan frenzy, bordering on delirium, has tended to make every match a spectacle here.

But late last month, during India's ODI series against Australia, what greeted us at the haloed ground were large swathes of empty stands. It was quite un-Eden Gardens-like. And it was unlike the near-full house when India played Pakistan in the 2016 World T20, and also during the final of the tournament between England and West Indies.

As the match meandered along on a difficult, two-paced pitch, there were yawns in the crowd. Even the occasional boundary was eliciting lukewarm clapping at best, with Kuldeep Yadav's hat-trick perhaps being the only time the crowd found its voice, and was shaken from its slumber.

Even factoring in the rain forecast, the Durga puja being around the corner and half-yearly exams of many of the students, if that was the general response from one of the most emotional set of fans in the country to what was supposed to be a marquee contest between two great rivals of world cricket, then there has to be something amiss. It can't be that the Eden crowd had suddenly lost interest in cricket.

Yes, the average Indian fan had taken a liking to the short, fast, furious and smartly-packaged T20s, especially after India's World T20 triumph in 2007 and the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL), so much so that the longer forms of the game (ODIs and Tests) have faced questions over their relevance. But that is one part of the problem.

The Eden Gardens that evening may have given us more than an inkling about what had been ailing the longer versions of the game. It may well be getting difficult to retain interest for 90-100 overs. Matches with no context or objective other than to gather a few rating points or milestones are another part of the problem.

Dead rubbers, played simply because the two boards involved had agreed beforehand to a given set of matches in a series, without much to achieve other than keeping the sponsors and broadcasters happy, are not exactly what you want in order to keep the interest up among the viewers. The cricket in such a scenario becomes repetitive and is a source of considerable ennui.

What the game needs, therefore, is it to be rejuvenated. And this isn't only at the level of the rules " which the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have been revising from time-to-time, but also at the level of the planning of bilateral series.

The way bilateral series are held today gives the impression of exhibition cricket, without a proper focus or objective. There are no bigger prizes to be won other than the ratings-based ODI and Test Championships, which are too loosely-structured to even qualify as championships. And herein lies the merit in the Test and ODI leagues mooted by the ICC chief executives' committee (CEC) earlier this year.

The proposal is to have a rolling Test league among the top-nine nations over a four-year period from the end of the 2019 World Cup to the start of the 2023 edition of the tournament. It will conclude with a play-off between the top two teams. Under this scheme, each country would play 12 Tests (six at home and six away) during the stipulated time, with each series consisting of at least two Tests. The ICC CEC also talks about a 13-team ODI league over a two-year period from 2020, which significantly, would be for all purposes World Cup qualifiers, much the same way as in football.

These proposals involve a distinguishable structure, and if implemented, would make international cricket inestimably more competitive and purposeful and generate considerable fan interest. This is what the former administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya had envisaged when he initiated the Asian Test Championship in 1999, the first match of which was played between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, in an electric atmosphere, in front of 90,000 volatile fans, coincidentally at the same Eden Gardens that today comes up with a laboured response to the traditional forms of cricket. In spite of the relative success of the inaugural Asian Test Championship, it couldn't be institutionalised, which frankly, was a major opportunity to breathe life into Test cricket squandered.

Read More