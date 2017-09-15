India vs Australia: Batsmen lick their lips, bowlers on tenterhooks as ODI powerhouses renew storied rivalry

Australia and India's ODI history is a heady mix of edge-of-your-seat drama, sporadic sportsmanship, questionable umpiring, traumatic bowling and a whole lot of ball-whacking.

Runs. Runs. A feast of runs.

Money. Money. And buttload of money.

It was perhaps the promise of the aforementioned currencies in the forthcoming five-match ODI series against India that motivated the Australian cricketers and Cricket Australia (CA) to find a way out of their long-drawn-out pay dispute.

After all, whenever Australia and India get together to contest in an ODI series, their respective cricket boards are perfectly aware of the gravity of catering to a billion dollar-generating television audience.

Like Tony Montana says in Scarface, "when you get the money, you get the power."

And boy, do cricket administrators crave power?

Their lust for it is what has turned BCCI from a bootlicker into an economic juggernaut.

BCCI's symbiotic relationship with cricket boards like CA, who are always in the mood for a meaningless bilateral ODI series, has helped India become a cricketing powerhouse.

Along with Australia, they have dominated one-day cricket for the past 20 years or more.

Together, they share an intriguing ODI history and a storied rivalry.

Their shared history is a heady mix of edge-of-your-seat drama, sporadic sportsmanship, questionable umpiring, traumatic bowling and a whole lot of ball-whacking.

Plus an indecent amount of good ol' fashioned sledging.

Often, in their ceaseless efforts to better each other, their rivalry can turn as mean-spirited and toxic as Cady Heron vs Regina George.

So, be warned!

Nonetheless, some of India's most celebrated ODI victories have come against 'Straya.

In their first ever meeting in the format, Sunil Gavaskar's Indians toppled Greg Chappell's Aussies by 66 runs in Melbourne in the 1980-81 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup. After Sandeep Patil's assertive 64 helped India to a total of 208, wily left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi dismissed captain Chappell, Allan Border and Doug Walters to disrupt Australia's chase before Roger Binny cleaned up the tail to give India a historic win.

Unfortunately, Gavaskar's men went on to lose the next four matches to Australia in the series.

India's next famous victory came in their victorious 1983 World Cup campaign when that man Binny helped Kapil Dev and Co trounce David Hooks' Australians by 118 runs.

One cannot obviously talk about India-Australia ODI clashes without mentioning the Lord of Desert Storm, Master Blaster, and chief purveyor of agony and gloom for the Aussies: Sachin Tendulkar.

Riding on finisher extraordinaire Michael Bevan's knock of 101, Steve Waugh's Australia put up a total of 284 in the final group game of the 1997-98 tri-nation Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah. After being beset by a sand storm, India needed 237 to qualify for the final ahead of New Zealand.

Tendulkar single-handedly ensure they did, smashing five sixes and nine fours off a bowling attack boasting the likes of Damien Fleming, Michael Kasprowicz and Shane Warne. Two days later on what was his 25th birthday, he guided India to victory in the final with another equally sensational ton.

An awestruck Steve Waugh rightly said, "It was one of the greatest innings I have ever seen. There is no shame being beaten by such a great player, Sachin is perhaps only next to the Don."

Perhaps, their sweetest win over the Aussies came in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad. Yuvraj Singh scored a counter-attacking 57 to guide India to the semi-final ending Australia's 12-year monopoly at the World Cups.

However, India have also frequently suffered at the hands of the Aussies in ODIs. They have lost 68 of the 108 completed games against Australia.

And some of the more heart-breaking ones regrettably came at Word Cups.

In the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg, Ponting led from the front with an epic 140* smacking the Indian bowlers to all parts of the high veld. After reaching his 50, his next 90 runs came off just 47 balls as he powered Australia to a total of 359.

If India had any chance at surmounting Australia's total, they needed Tendulkar to fire. Alas, he fell to Glenn McGrath in the opening over of the reply. And India's chase faltered.

In the 2015 World Cup semi-final in Sydney, a stellar century from Finicky Fidgeter, supposed heir apparent to Shane Warne and chief purveyor of trauma and trepidation for India, Steve Smith followed by a late-innings flurry from James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson led Australia to a total of 328.

