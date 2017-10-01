India vs Australia: Axar Patel credits pace variations for strong showing, terms visitors weak against spin

The Gujarat spinner Axar removed David Warner (53), Peter Handscomb (13) and Travis Head (42) as India restricted Australia to 242 for nine in 50 overs.

>Nagpur: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who scalped three wickets for 38 in India's seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) in Nagpur, said on Sunday that his variation of pace troubled the visiting batsmen.

"The good thing is that this is a bigger ground compared to Bangalore and I used my variations to get them out. I mixed and varied my pace well," Axar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The 23-year-old also took a dig at the Australian batting line-up, saying their middle-order batsmen are weak against spin bowling.

"This Australian side is definitely weak against spin. It was easier to bowl to the middle order when Warner and (Aaron) Finch, who have IPL experience, got out," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist (Chinaman) spinner Kuldeep Yadav said their intent always was to get wickets.

"We always look for wickets, all the spinners look to take wickets in the middle order," the Uttar Pradesh youngster said.

The 22-year-old managed to take seven wickets, including a hat-trick, in the four matches he played against Australia.

"It was a tough series for me. I prepared well before the first game and it is difficult to bowl against these batsmen," he said.

"After my Test debut things have changed and I am getting a lot more chances and it is great to be part of a winning team."