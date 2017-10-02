India vs Australia: Axar Patel must use his all-round abilities to edge out peers for a spot in the playing XI

Axar Patel needs to work hard and not only improve his bowling but also his all-round game as a whole. If he does so, there will hardly be anyone who can challenge his place in the XI

There is little doubt that Axar Patel is one of the best left arm orthodox spinners in limited overs cricket in the country right now. However, being 'one of the best' is not enough in modern day cricket as a team won't settle down for anything less than 'the best' in the business owing to the highly competitive nature of cricket these days. Although, his spell of 3/38 against Australia in the final ODI of the five match series at Nagpur reminded everyone of his worth once again, he is yet to cement his place in the playing XI due to high competition with fellow spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. However, he will have the edge in selection over the other two spinners if he can improve his all-round skills as a whole to give India the extra all-round edge.

The 23-year old Gujarat Southpaw has already proved his worth as a bowler for India. Statistics of 44 wickets in 36 ODIs at an average of 29.89 and economy of 4.37 is testimony of his wicket-taking ability ability with the ball along with keeping the run-flow in control.

However, his bowling had been mainly flat and unconventional during the initial part of his short international career so far. He used to dart the deliveries in to the batsman previously and that predictable nature of his bowling has seen him go for hefty runs on many occasions. The fourth ODI at Bengaluru was a prime example of that where he went for 66 runs in his 10 overs without any success. The wicket was pretty difficult to bowl on but it was not impossible to find success with proper line and length and pace variations. Axar could neither find the proper lines nor he was confident enough to vary his pace much.

However, with experience, he has learned the importance of pace variations and flighting the deliveries. And he admitted that himself after his match winning spell against Australia on Sunday at Nagpur.

"The good thing is that this is a bigger ground compared to Bangalore and I used my variations to get them out. I mixed and varied my pace well," Axar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The 23-year old Gujarat spinner accounted for the priced scalp of David Warner before following up with the wickets of Peter Handscomb and Travis Head. And he foxed all of them with his subtle pace variations that made him hard to read.

An important aspect in his bowling at Nagpur was the confidence with which he bowled. He has been a bit inconsistent at times in his career but he has always done well when he has bowled with confidence. The Nagpur ODI proved that. He will grow in confidence as he learns to trust his own abilities one match after another.

As far as his batting numbers are concerned, statistics of 181 runs from 20 innings at a poor average of 12.93 is miles away from even being called decent.

It's not that he has wasted the batting opportunities provided to him. Most of the times, he batted at No 7 or even lower down the order for India and that neither gave him time nor much of opportunities to show his mettle with the bat. However, the fact that his batting technique does not look that much safe and secure as others, hasn't given India that kind of luxury to try him higher up the batting order as well.

Hardik Pandya's batting abilities coupled with his technique has given Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri the confidence to promote him up the batting order. And the decision has paid rich dividends so far. But, Axar's batting has neither that kind of flamboyance nor that technique like Pandya that would give them the confidence to play in in the XI ahead of Chahal or Kuldeep every time.

Axar could do by following Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacer found himself out of contention from the squads of all three formats of the game with the arrival of Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav. In his initial days, he neither had speed nor any attribute that would cause many problems to the batsmen to nail a permanent place in the Indian playing XI. But, he went away, worked on his bowling and developed the ability to bowl at high speeds and accurate yorkers along with deceptive slower deliveries. Now, Umesh and Shami find themselves out of contention from the limited overs squad because of Bhuvneshwar's improved bowling abilities. His accuracy and death bowling skills have become his X-factor now.

