India vs Australia: Aussies played better compared to us and won, says Virat Kohli

After Australia beat India by 146 runs and levels the test series by 1-1, they registered their first victory in the longest format since the ball tampering saga happened in Cape Town earlier this year. While speaking on the defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "Australia played much better cricket and consistently as compared to us and finally won the game. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) has not played a lot of test cricket recently; Umesh Yadav picked up 10 wickets in his last match and was in good rhythm so we picked him. We could have considered spinner Ravichandran Ashwin if he was fully fit."