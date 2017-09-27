India vs Australia: It's not just Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, hosts' entire batting lineup oozes of maturity

The young batsmen entering the Indian dressing room via one door seem to go out onto the field through the other rejuvenated with a dose of maturity and discipline

Psychology defines maturity as the "ability to respond to the environment in an appropriate manner". This kind of response is usually measured, stemming from everyday encounters of similar predicaments rather than an instinctive outburst. Bruner Jerome, an American psychologist, in his work Nature and Uses of Immaturity cites the example of a young animal to define the period of immaturity. A baby animal can spend a lot of time observing the action of others around it while trying to imitate the same, without due consequences.

The current Indian cricket team batting lineup is one that has nearly eliminated immaturity. Even youngsters " supposedly immature and raw " who walk in to the team, have a certain kind of temperament reminiscent of their far more experienced counterparts.

"Maturity comes with age. There are a lot of things that a coach can't do. There is a process of self-realisation and the person knows what is right for him. The transformation from a teenager to responsible young man just happens," said Indian captain Virat Kohli's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, whose role in the player's transformation into one of the greatest modern day cricketers is immense.

While maturity does come naturally with age, it can also be taught and nurtured. The young batsmen entering the Indian dressing room via one door seem to go out onto the field through the other rejuvenated with a dose of maturity and discipline.

Whether it's Manish Pandey " the IPL's first Indian centurion " or Hardik Pandya or eben Kedar Jadhav, each of the new entrants in India's batting lineup have adapted to their roles exceptionally well. It's little wonder then that India are on the cusp of creating history with a 10th consecutive ODI win when they take on Australia at Bengaluru for the fourth ODI of the series. Since the disappointing Champions Trophy final in England, India have lost just one ODI, against the West Indies on a slow, low pitch in the Caribbean. They whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 and Australia are well on their way to receiving the same sort of treatment.

The batsmen have played a stupendous role in India's meteoric rise in ODI cricket since the 2015 World Cup. Since the tournament, India have played 45 ODIs, winning 29 of them with a Win-Loss ratio of 1.933, second only to England.

One might assume that three players in the Indian ODI team must have contributed the bulk of the runs " Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. But while these batsmen have definitely fulfilled their duties well, others have also stepped up. There is a sense of understanding of roles within this Indian team. Whether it's switching batting positions or batting through an innings, one or more have put their hands up and shouldered responsibility.

This is borne out of the kind of character instilled into them right from the time they first pull on the coveted Blue Jersey. Throwing away wickets is no longer entertained in this Indian lineup. Every player, from the flamboyant top-order batsman to the tailender is expected to show fight at the crease. This is evident in the manner in which Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a solid lower-order batsman in recent times.

>At one time, the Indian batting lineup seemed to start and end with Sachin Tendulkar. Now, even with a consistency king like Virat Kohli in the team, the batting isn't solely reliant on him. The others have stepped up every time India's Mr Dependable has failed to deliver.

Consistency has been a huge keyword for the Indian batting lineup. Since the 2015 World Cup, they boast of 12 players with averages greater than 40 in One Day Internationals. Of those, seven have figured in more than a half number of matches India have played in. This virtually implies that India are able to field six-seven batsmen of immaculate consistency every time they play ODIs.

Like Rahul Dravid puts it, "There is no such thing as a 'Natural Game'. It is only about how you play different situations."

This emphasis has made natural stroke-makers like Dhawan, Pandya and Pandey rethink their strategies in limited-overs cricket. It is not all about going hammer and tongs from ball one just because your 'natural game' encourages it. The mindset has brought in better understanding of the game without curbing their natural instincts.

