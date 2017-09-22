India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane's elegance sets Eden Gardens ablaze and reaffirms his value in ODIs

Over 3.1 - Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ajinkya Rahane

Coulter-Nile is getting movement off the deck and in the air and pushed the ball fuller for the Indian opener. An unperturbed Rahane unleashed a cover drive with a follow through so good that the ball almost had a Google Map laid out in front of it, guiding it to the cover boundary.

Over 3.2 - Nathan Coulter-Nile to Ajinkya Rahane

The Australian seamer bowls short of a good length and generates a bit of swing. Rahane doesn't want to drive this and pushes ever so lightly, but with such pristine timing that the ball scurries away to the fence in seconds.

These two shots pretty much sum up Ajinkya Rahane's innings at Eden Gardens. On a tricky two-paced wicket, India's opening batsman showed the way for others with some gorgeous shots on the off-side.

Such was the manner in which Rahane played outside his off-stump that most of the pressure the Aussies exerted came to nothing. Twenty-six of his first 27 runs came on the off-side. 20 of them came off sublime cover drives to the fence.

Even while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to middle the ball, Rahane appeared least troubled and timed the ball extremely well. There is something about his technique that stands out from the rest of the modern day cricketers " his shots are so in sync with the coaching manual that one might mistake the pictures in these books as photographs of Rahane batting. There is the still head, wobble-less flow of the bat and the perfect follow-through to complete the shot that makes Rahane's batting such a pleasure to watch.

But all of this has actually worked against the Mumbaikar in ODIs. Considered Rahul Dravid's protege, Rahane has failed to break the shackles in terms of being an ODI cricketer. His scoring rate and tendency to get bogged down at the wicket have come under heavy criticism, particularly with him being largely used in a middle order role by India.

In June 2015, Rahane was dropped for an ODI against Bangladesh and India's skipper at the time, MS Dhoni, had commented, "He needs pace. We have seen that he plays a lot better when there is pace on a wicket. Whenever he has played at No 4 or No 5, if the wicket is slow, then he struggles to rotate the strike freely. Especially when he is just starting his innings, he has a bit of trouble. It is not easy."

Dhoni wasn't entirely wrong. While Rahane has been a formidable presence in the Indian middle order in Test cricket, he has failed to do the same in limited-overs cricket. His strike rate of 79.84 in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup is the lowest for any Indian batsman with a minimum of 10 ODIs.

But that is not to say Rahane hasn't changed. His strike rate in Australia during the ODIs last year was over 100 and in West Indies in June this year, he grabbed the Man of the Series award for some eye-catching performances. Against New Zealand at home (in the five-match ODI series) and West Indies in West Indies, Rahane averaged 70+ with the bat.

But such is the nature of modern day cricket that few batsman can survive without an X-factor to their game. Rahane is all textbook and zero on the innovation chart. His game is built around the old school method of playing the ball on merit. Modern day cricket is quite contrary to this age old belief. It thrives on the Glenn Maxwell way of thinking: See ball, hit ball.

But this is largely due to the fact that most pitches around the world are skewed in favour of the batsmen. These flat pitches have allowed unorthodox shot-making to flourish irrespective of the format. Batsmen are so used to playing on these belters that when a spicy wicket comes along, they are left clueless and grasping for help.

Remember the 2017 Champions Trophy final when a rampant Mohammad AmirAmir swung the ball prodigiously to the hapless Indian batsmen? Or the IPL match in 2017 where a famed Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up comprising Kohli, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav succumbed to 49 all out against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

This is where the textbook-men come into the picture. How India would have wanted Rahane walking in at the fall of a couple of wickets in that Champions Trophy final. The unassuming former Rajasthan Royals opener has this innate ability to absorb pressure and build an innings with patience and composure.

Read More