India vs Australia: Adelaide is Virat's favorite ground, calls it 'special'

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has a special connection with Australia's Adelaide city where India will play its test series against Australia from December 6. While talking about the city, Kohli said that every cricketer has a favorite ground away from home and for him that ground is Adelaide also because he scored his first test there. He said, "I really enjoy the city (Adelaide) and I like coming here. Coming to Adelaide I feel different from any other place in the world. Every cricketer has a favorite ground away from home and for me Adelaide has always been special."