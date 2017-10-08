India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Questions Application of ICC Rules During 1st T20I

ICC had recently introduced new rules which were not applied during the recently-concluded ODIs between the two teams since they came into being in the middle of the 50-overs series.

New Delhi: Australian opener Aaron Finch has questioned the ICC rules for the first T20 international played between India and Australia on Saturday. ICC had recently introduced new rules which were not applied during the recently-concluded ODIs between the two teams since they came into being in the middle of the 50-overs series. But they were to be used during the T20 series but Finch has questioned their fair use.

Finch was quoted to be saying by Cricinfo, “I didn’t know there was a review system until about the fifth over. Nobody did.”

He also added, “Steve Smith, when he ran out a drink, mentioned it. So, we had to ask the umpires. But it is quite strange to have a crossover of rules for this series. I mean bat sizes and things like that are coming in at the end of the series. The over situation with a shortened game – three bowlers being allowed to bowl two overs – but DRS was in for this. It didn’t have any effect on the game. I just thought it was quite odd to have mixed and matched the rules for this series.”

Australia are 1-0 down in the T20 series. They had earlier lost the ODI series 4-1.