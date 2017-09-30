India vs Australia, 5th ODI at Nagpur: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about catching the fifth ODI between India and Australia live.

Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident Indian side will look to end the series on a high when they compete in the fifth and final ODI match on Sunday.

With the series already secured, India had the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run.

KL Rahul may finally a game as he remains the only batsman in the squad to not have played in the series so far.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Australia bring back the struggling Glenn Maxwell, who was dropped in the last game with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taking his place.

>When and where is the fifth ODI between India and Australia being played?

India will play Australia in the fifth ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on 1 October.

>Where can I watch the India vs Australia clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.hotstar.com.

