India vs Australia 5th ODI Preview: Hosts Look to Cap Off Series on a High

It remains to be seen if Australia bring back the struggling Glenn Maxwell, who was dropped in the last game with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taking his place.

New Delhi: With series already decided the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur honestly becomes a dead rubber just like the preceding ODI in Bengaluru. However, the home side will be looking to cap off the series on a high after facing a defeat in the fourth ODI.

The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run.

All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side.

Virat Kohli defended the bowling performance that allowed Australia to post 334 for five but said the batsmen could have done better on a batting beauty.

So, it won’t be a surprise if Kohli gives his reserves bowlers another game on Sunday and more rest to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

“We have won the series and you have to try out guys at some stage. You need to test your bench strength as well and you need to give those guys game time,” said Kohli post the defeat in Bengaluru.

On the batting front, KL Rahul may get a game as he remains the only batsman in the squad to not have played in the series so far.

The team management will have to reassess their plans for the remaining game as both sides would want to end the series on a high and carry the momentum into the three T20s contest beginning in Ranchi on October 07.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had set up a perfect platform in Bengaluru with a second straight century partnership but the middle order could not capitalise on that.

Hardik Pandya being promoted to four in the batting order worked brilliantly in Indore but did not yield a similar return on Thursday.

Pandya’s promotion led to MS Dhoni being dropped to number six and the former captain hardly got time to get his eye in before going ballistic, something he prefers doing nowadays with his big hitting power on the wane.

Coming to bat ahead of Dhoni, Pandya and Kedar Jadhav got enough time to close out the game but they were unable to do the finishing job.

