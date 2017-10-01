India vs Australia 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Warner, Finch Off to a Good Start

New Delhi: India takes on Australia in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India have already won the five-match 3-1. And as far as series is concerned this fixture is a dead rubber, but both the sides will be hoping to finish on a high.

Number one position in ICC ODI Rankings will also be on India’s mind when they take the field against Australia. India are currently placed number and a win in this fixture will take them to numero uno spot. South Africa are at number one position with 119 ratings.

India vs Australia 5th ODI Live Streaming: Watch IND vs AUS Live Stream on Hotstar More

As far as playing XIs are concerned both the sides are unlikely to make changes. Peter Handscomb is likely to keep Glenn Maxwell out of the side in this game as well. India might bring back Kuldeep Yadav and rest Yuzvendra Chahal.

The two sides will next meet in the three-match T20I series, starting October 07, and both the teams going forward will want to have a win at their back.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul.

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Hilton Cartwright.