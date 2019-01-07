India vs Australia 4th Test: Rain washes out morning session

Sydney, Jan 7 (IANS) Continuous rain washed out the morning session of the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Monday.

Australia were six for no loss in their second innings when lunch break was taken as not a single delivery was possible. The hosts still trail by 316 runs against India's mammoth first inning total of 622/7 (d).

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side presently lead the series 2-1.

Brief score: Australia 300 and 6/0 (Usman Khawaja 4 batting, Marcus Harris 2 batting) trail by 316 runs vs India 622/7 (d) (Cheteshwar Pujara 193, Rishabh Pant 159; Nathan Lyon 4/178)

--IANS

kk/pgh/