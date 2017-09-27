India vs Australia, 4th ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the fourth ODI between Australia and India on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli will aim to surpass predecessor MS Dhoni's record winning run as captain when India take on Australia in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday.

Kohli equalled former skipper Dhoni's record run of nine consecutive ODI victories after the series-clinching five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at Indore on Sunday.

The previous winning run under Dhoni stretched from February 2008 to January 2009. India's current victory run started on July 6 this year with an eight-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and last match of that series at Sabina Park.

The Virat Kohli-led side has dominated the ongoing series with comprehensive victories in the initial three ODIs handing India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia.

The hosts will heavily rely on openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane to get them off to a flying start. Batsmen Kohli, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya who have looked destructive in the series will later be the key to adding vital runs to help India post a dominating total.

Australia, led by Steven Smith, will look to re-working on the strategies to get the best out of his side in the remainder of the series.

>When and where is the fourth ODI between India and Australia being played?

India will play Australia in the fourth ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 28 September.

>Where do I watch the India vs Australia clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

With inputs from IANS View More