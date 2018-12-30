India vs Australia 3rd Test: Indian skipper Kohli credits Mayank Agarwal, Bumrah for India's victory

Indian won the third Test against Australia by 137 runs today. Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his happiness on second win in the series. He praised debutant Mayank Agarwal and Indian spearhead bowler Jasprit Bumrah for their contribution in the match. Mayank Agarwal scored his debut half century in the match and Bumrah took total of staggering 9 wickets in the match. India leads the series by 2-1 now.