India vs Australia 3rd T20I Preview: Teams Battle for Glory in Series Finale

New Delhi: The three-match series between India and Australia is currently levelled at one each as both teams face off in the third and final T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (October 13). The visitors will be looking to finish the India tour on a high after losing the One-Day International (ODI) series 4-1. The hosts, on the other hand, will be aiming to wrap up yet another series win.

Australia bounced back in Guwahati to register a series-levelling win. The win was special for Australia as it was their first victory on Indian soil against the home side in T20Is. The visitors will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum and seal the T20I series.

As far as conditions are concerned, Australia’s stand-in skipper David Warner and all-rounder Moises Henriques will feel at ‘home’ in Hyderabad. The duo has been part of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Warner even having captained the team. So, both these players will be familiar with the ground and will help Australia somewhat.

While Australia looks upbeat following eight-run victory in the second T20I, Virat Kohli-led team India will be looking to get back to the winning ways.

In Guwahati, on a fresh track, batsmen failed to make a mark and thus India were bowled out for a paltry 118.

It was rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff who did the bulk of the damage as he picked four wickets, including the prized scalp of Kohli. The Indian captain was out for a rare duck.

The onus will be on Indian batting to come good in this fixture. The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be batting friendly. Meanwhile, it will be the first T20I at the venue.

Both teams are expected to field unchanged playing XIs for this crucial match. However, it will be interesting to see whether veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, who announced his retirement from international cricket gets a game or not.

As far as weather is concerned, rain could play spoilsport in the final T20I.

Teams (from)

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.