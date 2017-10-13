India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Get IND vs AUS Live Stream And Telecast Details

Both teams have not been great in the shortest format of the game and are looking to climb up the rankings chart.

New Delhi: India and Australia will play in the third and final T20 international in Hyderabad on Friday. With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for. Both teams have not been great in the shortest format of the game and are looking to climb up the rankings chart. The match will begin at 7 pm IST and will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The free online live streaming of the game will be available on Hotstar.

Left-arm speedster Jason Behrendorff had wiped away India’s top-four in Guwahati as the hosts were bundled out for 118 in the second match of the T20I series. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, too, had foxed the Indians with his guile and variety.

India will hope that the batting failure was a one-off incident and their batsmen will come out all guns blazing in the decisive tie. Australia had lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-4 and Thursday’s match presents a great opportunity for them to take a trophy back home. They will be full of confidence after the win in the second T20I.

India skipper Virat Kohli will seek to continue his winning run in terms of series wins. The hosts will heavily rely on their hard-hitting batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav will add depth to the Indian batting line-up. (With IANS inputs)