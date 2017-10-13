India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli’s Men in Happy Mood Ahead of Match, See Pictures

New Delhi: India and Australia will battle in the third T20 international in Hyderabad on Friday. Ahead of the match, the Indian team looked in happy spirits even as it sweated out in practice. The series is locked at 1-1 but the Indian team will go in as favourites, just on the back of its overall domination over Australia. Check out the happy and serious pictures from the Team India practice ahead of the game.

A bit of fun and laughter followed by an intense nets session. #TeamIndia gear up for the final T20I tomorrow in Hyderabad. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/J9DyQYCQiy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2017





India had earlier beaten Australia 4-1 in the ODI series. They have also had the wood over the Green and Gold team in T20s considering that untill the win in Guwahati on Tuesday, Australia had not beaten India in a T20 game for over five years.

Australia on this ongoing Indian tour are without their frontline bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have not been seen on the entire tour. Pat Cummins has also been rested for the T20 series. Meanwhile, regular captain Steve Smith too is missing the shortest format on the tour.

A win may not give Australia much considering that their mind seems to be on the Ashes. But India are looking to improve their number five ranking in T20s, having already risen to the top spot in Tests and ODIs.