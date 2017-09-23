India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

India aim to seal the ODI series against Australia in the third ODI in Indore on 24 September. Here's all you need to know about when and where to catch the live coverage of the match.

After overpowering Australia in the opening two games, a dominant India will aim to pocket the five-match One Day International (ODI) series when they face the Kangaroos in the third game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

On a 10-match overseas losing streak, the Steve Smith-led side will have their task cut out and face a must-win situation to have a chance at the trophy.

On the other hand, India are currently on an eight-match winning run, and hold an upper hand at Indore, where the men-in-blue have a 100 percent winning record (won all four of their matches so far).

The credit for India's success in the ongoing series goes more to the bowlers, who have managed to defend scores of 164 (revised target in 21 overs) and 252 in the first two matches.

India's new-found spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have racked up 10 wickets together in the series so far and will once again be skipper Virat Kohli's go-to men in the middle overs.

Australia have found it hard to solve the mystery around chinaman Kuldeep, who on Thursday became the first Indian spinner to score a hat-trick in 50 overs cricket.

>When and where is the third ODI between India and Australia being played?

India will play Australia in the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on 24 September.

>Where do I watch the India vs Australia clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

>When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on hotstar.com.

With inputs from IANS View More