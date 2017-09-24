India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2017 Live Score: Pandya Bowls Warner as India Draw First Blood

New Delhi: With an eye on the series win, India face Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The hosts are already two up in the five-match series and will be confident to seal the series in this fixture.

Australian batsmen have struggled in the preceding two ODIs and that has affected the team badly. However, the visitors will look forward to Indore ODI as batting friendly conditions are expected. Thus high-scoring encounter is on cards. The pitch is likely to provide assistance to spinners as well but not as much as the pitches in Chennai and Kolkata, the venues for first two ODIs, did.

It will be interesting to see whether opener Aaron Finch returns to the side after missing the two ODIs. Chances are he will be back, thus strengthening Australia’s top-order. His inclusion will mean Hilton Cartwright, who failed to impress, will have to warm the bench.

Test specialist, Peter Handscomb could well make it to the side in place of wicketkeeper-batsman Mathew Wade. Apparently, Handscomb will keep the wickets.

As far as India is concerned, no minor or major change is expected. The home side will stick to winning combination meaning, Manish Pandey gets another go at number four.

Likely Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade/Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson.

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.