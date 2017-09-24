India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: Onus on Australia to Save Series

Yadav's strength has been his accuracy, which is fairly tough for a chinaman to maintain. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for him, having being hammered on a couple of occasions in the just concluded series against Australia.

New Delhi: Ahead of their limited-overs tour, it was almost a given that Australia will be no pushovers, and rightly so, after all, they are the ODI world champions. But to the surprise of many, the visitors have failed to live up to the expectations and been outplayed in the first two ODIs of the five-match series. The back-to-back defeats have left the Steve Smith-led side in a must-win situation before the third match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

The hosts, on the other hand, have ticked almost all the boxes. However, there is some worry in the middle-order and it will be interesting to see if coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli persist with Manish Pandey or bring in KL Rahul at No. 4.

The right-hander has failed to leave an impression with scores of 0 and 3 in his two knocks. If axed from the eleven in Indore, Pandey will also most likely be dropped from the squad. But it is also likely that the Indian think-tank does not tinker with the winning combination.

The BCCI is expected to name the squad for last two ODIs on Sunday.

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is expected to be full of runs with little assistance for spinners. So a high-scoring contest could be on the cards. Remember, the series is yet to see a total of 300 or more on the board.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have become a headache for the Australians, having shared 10 wickets between them in two matches. David Warner admitted it as well ahead of the match, saying that they need to start well against the spinners and bat with a proper plan.

Aaron Finch, who missed the first two ODIs, is likely to be back for this game. With Hilton Cartwright a flop as Warner’s opening partner, Australia will welcome Finch back at the top.

Another change on the cards for the visitors is that Peter Handscomb will don the wicketkeeping gloves instead of Mathew Wade who looked unwell in Kolkata and even required medical assistance.

Meanwhile, if India win on Sunday, it will be the ninth successive win for the men in blue and with that Kohli will equal MS Dhoni’s captaincy record of most consecutive ODI victories.

India’s 26-run (D/L) win in Chennai and the 50-run victory in Kolkata have set the cat among the pigeons. But expect Australian to put up a fight on Sunday, and it won’t be a surprise if the Aussie spirit turns it around with backs to the wall.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith( c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Hilton Cartwright.