India vs Australia 2nd T20I scoreboard

Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the second India-Australia Twenty20 International played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium here on Tuesday.

India:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Behrendorff 8

Shikhar Dhawan c Warner b Behrendorff 2

Virat Kohli c & b Behrendorff 0

Manish Pandey c Paine b Behrendorff 6

Kedar Jadhav b Zampa 27

MS Dhoni st Paine b Zampa 13

Hardik Pandya c sub (DT Christian) b Stoinis 25

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Henriques b Coulter-Nile 1

Kuldeep Yadav c Paine b Tye 16

Jasprit Bumrah run out (Paine) 7

Yuzvendra Chahal not out 3

Extras 10 (lb 5, nb 1, w 4)

Total (in 20 overs) 118 all out

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (RG Sharma, 0.4 ov), 2-8 (V Kohli, 0.6 ov), 3-16 (MK Pandey, 2.2 ov), 4-27 (S Dhawan, 4.3 ov), 5-60 (MS Dhoni, 9.5 ov), 6-67 (KM Jadhav, 11.1 ov), 7-70 (B Kumar, 12.4 ov), 8-103 (HH Pandya, 17.3 ov), 9-115 (JJ Bumrah, 19.3 ov), 10-118 (Kuldeep Yadav, 19.6 ov)

Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 4-0-21-4, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-23-1, Andrew Tye 4-0-30-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-19-2, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-20-1.

Australia:

Aaron Finch c Kohli b Kumar 8

David Warner c Kohli b Bumrah 2

Moises Henriques not out 62

Travis Head not out 48

Extras 2 (w 2)

Total (in 15.3 overs) 122/2

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (DA Warner, 1.3 ov), 2-13 (AJ Finch, 2.5 ov)

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-9-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-25-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-13-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-46-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3.3-0-29-0.

