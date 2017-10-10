India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Rowdy Fans Throw Rock on AUS Team Bus, Aaron Finch Shares Picture

Aaron Finch shared the photo of the broken window glass of his team bus

New Delhi: The Australian team survived a major scare after their team bus was attacked by unruly fans on Tuesday night. The team were en route their hotel after their victory over hosts India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Also, it should be noted that it was the first international cricket match that was hosted by Guwahati.

The incident came into light when Australian opener Aaron Finch tweeted the photo of the broken window glass of his team bus with the caption that read, “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!”

Check it out here:

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017





Those involved in this shameful incident remain unknown and it seems that it could be the mischief of a heartbroken fan, who couldn’t cope up with India’s defeat.

Earlier, Australia defeated India with a convincing margin of eight wickets in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1. Rookie pacer Jason Behrendorff impressed with the ball for the visitors. Playing only his second international match, the left-armer ended with dream figures of 4 for 21 in four overs.

On the other hand, India performed poorly with the bat as their seven batsmen even failed to reach double figures. India skipper Virat Kohli, who fell for a duck, said that his team was simply not good enough with the bat in the match and his team underperformed.