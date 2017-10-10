India vs Australia 2nd T20I: First T20I Duck For Virat Kohli After 47 Innings

He was dismissed in the 1st over of the Indian innings after getting caught and bowled by Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff.

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday entered the record books after taking 47 T20I innings to get dismissed for a duck. Kohli was out for 0 runs in the second match of the 3-match T20I series against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

He was dismissed in the 1st over of the Indian innings after getting caught and bowled by Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff.

Next to Kohli is Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, who took 40 innings to get dismissed for a duck in T20I followed by Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh (39) and Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari (38).

Behrendroff rattled the Indian top order after removing Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the first over itself. He was the standout bowler for the Aussies as he finished his spell taking 4 wickets and giving away only 21 runs.

Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan were the other victims of Behrendroff’s lethal deliveries.

Most innings before a duck in T20Is: 47 – VIRAT KOHLI*

40 – Shoaib Malik

Kohli has scored 1852 runs in 52 T20I matches at an astonishing batting average of 52.91 with 90* being his highest score.

India are currently leading the 3-match T20I series 1-0 against Australia.