India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2017: Unusual Grass on Eden wicket; But We Are Ready to Challenge India, Says Steve Smith

The Eden Gardens has remained under cover for the last two days as it has been raining in Kolkata.

New Delhi: After having lost the opening One-Day International (ODI), Australian captain Steve Smith has backed his teammates to deliver. Smith ahead of the second ODI at Kolkata said that the visitors have enough talent at their disposal to challenge India in the remaining matches.

“Obviously, the other day it was more like a T20 game for us, especially while we were batting. I think if we had 50 overs, the guys would have a chance to get into their groove and play with the right tempo,” Smith was quoted as saying PTI.

“(But) we still believe in these guys. We think they’ve got a lot of talent and we’ve got a team here that can hopefully challenge India in the next couple of games,” he added.

India vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith Backs His Captaincy Ahead of Milestone 100th ODI More

Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens has remained under cover for the last two days as it has been raining in Kolkata. As a result, the teams have been devoid of outdoor practice.

“Certainly it’s something to think about. To begin we’ll turn up tomorrow, expecting to be playing full 50 overs and if things change from there, we’ve got to adapt and do what needs to be done,” Smith said.

“We weren’t good enough batting in the 21 overs that we had in the last game and certainly we’ve got to do a lot better.”

Grass on the pitch

Smith also revealed that there was a little bit of grass on the pitch when enquired about it.

“Probably more than I’ve seen in India for a while. It looks alright. Few cracks up and down the wicket but I don’t think it will play a big part. Looks like the wicket has been used somewhere,” he said.

India vs Australia 2017, 2nd ODI Preview: Rain Threat Looms in Kolkata as India Look to Continue Winning Momentum More

“I will have another look tomorrow, see what the weather is doing. The curator might roll it a bit more or cut it. We will have another look in the morning and decide our team then,” the Australian skipper added.

With continuous rain in the city, Australia have been training indoors, but Smith said lack of outdoor practice won’t hamper the visitors much in the second ODI.

“I don’t think it’ll have a big impact. Guys have worked hard since we’ve been here in India,” he said.

“We’ve obviously had a game not that long ago so the guys are in a fine space. It’s just been about topping up a few things we can in indoors and getting a few things right there. No excuses from us. We’re ready to go tomorrow,” Smith signed off.