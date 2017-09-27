India vs Australia 2017: Yuzvendra Chahal Has Glenn Maxwell’s Number and He’s Loving It

Apart from Maxwell, Chahal reckons David Warner - despite his poor run of form - will remain a threat.

New Delhi: Indian spinners have so far taken 13 wickets in the three ODIs they have won against Australia, but few things please leggie Yuzvendra Chahal more than having the number of Australia’s ODI specialist Glenn Maxwell.

The spinner from Haryana has dimissed Maxwell on all three occasions so far in the series and was courteous enough to reveal the secret of his success ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“My plan to Maxwell is not to bowl at the stumps. That’s a wrong area. I tend to bowl outside the off-stump and I vary my pace. I know that if I can bowl 2-3 dot balls, he will step out and try to play an aggressive shot. However, in order to beat the batsman, the line and length has to be perfect,” Chahal said on the eve of the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Apart from Maxwell, Chahal reckons David Warner – despite his poor run of form – will remain a threat.

“Warner is Australia’s key player. When he settles in, he can play the big knock. Although Aaron Finch scored a century in Indore, Warner is the most dangerous player,” he said.

“He has the experience of playing in the IPL and his mindset is to attack. If he plays 40-50 balls, he can score 70-80 runs. Our main aim is to get Warner out quickly so that in the middle overs, we can maintain the pressure,” he added.