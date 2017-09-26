India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli on Verge of Breaking MS Dhoni’s Record of Nine Successive ODI Victories

If India manages to beat Australia in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru, then it will be the tenth victory for the Kohli-led side on the trot.

New Delhi: Following five-wicket win over Australia in the third One-Day International (ODI) in Indore, Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s captaincy record of nine successive wins. Now, Kohli has a chance to better MSD’s record.

India is unbeaten in previous nine ODIs. A win over West Indies in the fifth ODI on the Caribbean tour was followed by 5-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka. India has now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead against visiting Australian side and by virtue of that has nine back to back wins in their kitty.

Back in 2008-2009, India won nine consecutive ODIs as Dhoni went past Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to set the record for most successive ODI wins as India captain.

The win in Indore was also Kohli’s 30th as captain in ODIs. He has now captained India in 38 matches and has an impressive win percentage of 81.08.

Team India will be looking to extend their winning run over Australia in Bengaluru and register their tenth consecutive win.

India won the opening ODI in Chennai by 26 runs after the rain cut short Australia’s innings. The hosts then doubled the lead in Kolkata with a 50-run victory and on Sunday clinched the series in Indore.