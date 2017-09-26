India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli & Co a Cut Above the Rest, Admits Aaron Finch

If India manages to beat Australia in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru, then it will be the tenth victory for the Kohli-led side on the trot.

New Delhi: Aaron Finch stood out in Australia’s best batting performance to date on their limited-overs tour of India, when he scored a century in the third ODI. However, India’s batting might made little work of the challenging 293-run target, forcing Finch to admit that you can’t give “India a sniff”.

After missing the first two ODIs due to a calf injury, Finch made a comeback in Indore scoring 124 runs, but it went in vain as the hosts won by five wickets to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series.

It was Australia’s 11th defeat in last 13 ODIs overseas, while the other two rain-marred matches did not produce a result.

“You have to play well but I think you also have to go in with the right attitude and make sure that when you do get an opportunity to win a game, you don’t let that slip,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We’ve been in a couple of good positions in the first few games and as soon as you give India a sniff, they’ll beat you nine times out of 10. You have to play 100 percent to beat (India) in these conditions. If you play 90 percent, it’s not good enough here,” the Australian added.

Finch admitted there was a yawning gap between the two teams, which shows in India’s three straight comfortable straight wins by 26 runs, 50 runs and five wickets.

“There’s obviously a gap between the sides at the moment and they’re proving that. They’re 3-0 up, they’re the number one side in the world and there’s just a few things we need to tinker with as players to bridge that gap and get the results going our way,” Finch said.

The 30-year-old added that winning abroad is about confidence and a run of defeats can hurt that badly. For the record, Australia lost 5-0 in South Africa.

“Whenever you’re losing, it’s never easy. Winning away from home is what every side strives to achieve; and I think whenever you start losing, you can lose a little bit of confidence in yourself and in the way you’re playing,” he said.